Dow And Iowa State Will Explore Algae

Dow AgroSciences and researchers in the department of genetics, development, and cell biology at Iowa State University will study how Dow’s Exzact Precision Technology can be used to develop biobased products in microalgae. The collaborators will use Exzact zinc finger nucleases (C&EN, April 5, page 20) to precisely engineer Chlamydomonas green algae, a model system for producing carbohydrates, lipids, and hydrocarbons used in bioproducts. Dow will provide zinc finger reagents and the technical know-how for adding, editing, and stacking genes.
