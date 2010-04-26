Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

EPA Cuts Mercury In Gold Mining

by Jeff Johnson
April 26, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 17
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Mercury emissions from gold ore processing and production—the U.S.'s sixth largest source of mercury air emissions—would be reduced under an EPA proposal announced on April 16. Mercury has been found to impair neurological development in the human fetus and in children. EPA's proposal would reduce annual mercury emissions from U.S. gold processing to about 1,390 lb per year—a 73% reduction from 2007 levels and a much larger cut from earlier years when emissions were in the 20,000-lb-per-year range, according to EPA. The proposal is based on a Nevada program that uses various collection, filtration, and control technologies to capture vaporized mercury released during heating processes that separate naturally occurring mercury from gold ore. About 21 facilities in the U.S. would be subject to the proposed rule. In 2007, the industry mined about 240 metric tons of gold at a value of $5.1 billion. The new control technologies, EPA says, will cost the industry $6.2 million initially and $3.8 million annually. Gold mining contributes about 2.5% of total U.S. anthropogenic mercury emissions, which is far less than emissions from coal-fired power plants and medical-waste and other incinerators.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE