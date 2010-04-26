Evonik Buys Maker Of Colloidal Silica

Evonik Industries has purchased a controlling interest in Harris & Ford Silco, a Portland, Ore.-based manufacturer of colloidal and ultra-high-purity silica. The business, renamed Evonik Silco Materials, supplies colloidal silica to makers of chemical mechanical polishing slurries, which are used to smooth silicon wafers in the semiconductor industry. The acquisition “further positions Evonik as a key supplier of specialized chemicals in high-tech growth industries,” says Jack L. Clem, general manager of Evonik’s inorganic materials business.
