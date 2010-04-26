Evonik Starts Up API Facility In China

Evonik Industries has started production at an active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) plant in Nanning, the capital of China’s southern province of Guangxi. The plant produces a range of amino acids and amino acid derivatives by fermentation. The company says it built the facility, which has a capacity of 70 m3, in 15 months via a collaboration with an unnamed European drug company. Evonik has had a presence in Nanning since 2001.
