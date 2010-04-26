FRX Opens Polymer Lab And Pilot Plant

FRX Polymers, a Chelmsford, Mass.-based start-up, has opened a pilot plant at its headquarters to make monomers for polyphosphonate oligomers and polymers. The polymers contain nearly 11% phosphorus and can be used as flame-retardant additives for thermoplastics. The monomer facility will supply FRX’s polymer pilot plant in Chelmsford and a larger plant that the firm will operate with Uhde Inventa-Fischer in Domat/Ems, Switzerland. The company has also opened a 2,500-sq-ft applications lab in Chelmsford to help develop markets for the materials.
