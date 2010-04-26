Ferro And Heraeus Swap Businesses

Ferro and the German metals company Heraeus are exchanging businesses in a transaction they expect to be complete by May 1. Heraeus has agreed to buy Ferro’s business in precious-metal preparations for the decoration of glass, ceramics, porcelain, and tile. Heraeus says it has been in this business since 1896. Meanwhile, Ferro will acquire Heraeus’ ceramics color businesses, which includes colors for decorating products such as glass, as well as its business in glazes, pigments, and auxiliaries. Separately, Ferro is closing its plastics plant in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, and consolidating production in Almazora, Spain. About 44 positions will be eliminated.
