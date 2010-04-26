Futerro Venture Launches Plant For Polylactic Acid

Futerro, a 50-50 joint venture between Galactic and Total Petrochemicals, has started polylactic acid (PLA) production at a 1,500-metric-ton-per-year pilot plant in Escanaffles, Belgium. Built adjacent to a Galactic lactic acid unit, the new facility converts fermentation-derived lactic acid to lactide and then to PLA. The partners anticipate using the new technology in future international projects.
