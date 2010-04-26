Minafin Consolidates In Fine Chemicals

Minafin, a Luxembourg-based fine chemicals firm, has launched a reorganization in which its pharmaceutical chemical subsidiaries in France, the U.S., and Germany will be grouped into a single business unit called Minakem. Four units that had been operating separately will come under the direction of President Pierre Charrier. Minafin has also launched a business unit called Emerging Activities. The unit will develop fine chemicals in cooperation with Minafin’s Minasolve subsidiary, which specializes in biobased ingredients for cosmetics, flavors, and fragrances.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter