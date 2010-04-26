New Competition For Industrial Research

NIST has announced a new competition for high-risk, high-reward research funding under its Technology Innovation Program (TIP). About $25 million is available in first-year funding for an expected 25 new TIP projects. NIST is accepting research proposals in three areas: process scale-up and integration for materials advances from laboratory to production, predictive modeling to streamline production for materials processes, and novel production technologies for process improvements. Projects should have the potential to reduce costs, save time, increase quality, or reduce waste in manufacturing processes. TIP is a merit-based competitive grants program designed for small or medium-sized businesses or joint ventures that may include universities, nonprofits, and national laboratories. More information is available at nist.gov/tip/cur_comp.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter