Novartis, Array In MEK Inhibitor Pact

Novartis has agreed to pay Boulder, Colo.-based Array BioPharma up to $477 million for access to ARRY-162, a MEK inhibitor in Phase I trials as a treatment for solid tumors. Array snags a $45 million up-front payment in the deal, which includes backup MEK inhibitors. The U.S. company will also share in the development costs of ARRY-162 in exchange for a bigger slice of sales if the drug is commercialized. MEK is one of several protein kinases in a cell signaling pathway associated with cancer cell proliferation and survival.
