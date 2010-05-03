Biotage Acquires MIP Technologies

Biotage has acquired MIP Technologies, a privately held developer of molecularly imprinted polymers. Both firms are based in Sweden. Biotage will pay about $2.2 million up front and more based on sales milestones through the end of 2015. MIP’s specialty materials are used by food, environmental, and pharmaceutical labs for separations. As a supplier of technologies for medicinal and analytical chemistry, Biotage says the acquisition will expand its sample prep business and its sale of consumable products.
