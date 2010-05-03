Advertisement

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

May 3, 2010 Cover

Volume 88, Issue 18

In the next year, the expected approval of small molecules targeting hepatitis C will usher in a new era in treatment

Credit:

Volume 88 | Issue 18
Pharmaceuticals

The Waiting Game

In the next year, the expected approval of small molecules targeting hepatitis C will usher in a new era in treatment

Time For Tau

Long overshadowed by amyloid-β, tau protein is gaining ground as a therapeutic target in alzheimer's disease

Obama's Energy Plan Stirs Mixed Reaction

Offshore drilling is being used as a political chip in an effort to secure a climate deal

  • Materials

    The Science Of Feeding Soldiers

    Chemical innovations make tasty battlefield meals, ready-to-eat

  • People

    Novartis Postdoc Program Takes An Academic Track

    Researchers gaining exposure to industrial science are encouraged to publish

  • Pharmaceuticals

    Big Pharma Comes To Town

    When in Cambridge, major drug companies play by Cambridge rules in a quest for breakthroughs

Science Concentrates

image name
Physical Chemistry

Frosty Asteroid Leaks Water Into Space

An asteroid between Mars and Jupiter is unexpectedly covered in water ice and organic compounds

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS CAREER TIPS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Really Hot Drink, Centenarian Canines

 

