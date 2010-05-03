The Waiting Game
In the next year, the expected approval of small molecules targeting hepatitis C will usher in a new era in treatment
May 3, 2010 Cover
Volume 88, Issue 18
Long overshadowed by amyloid-β, tau protein is gaining ground as a therapeutic target in alzheimer's disease
Offshore drilling is being used as a political chip in an effort to secure a climate deal
Chemical innovations make tasty battlefield meals, ready-to-eat
Researchers gaining exposure to industrial science are encouraged to publish
When in Cambridge, major drug companies play by Cambridge rules in a quest for breakthroughs
An asteroid between Mars and Jupiter is unexpectedly covered in water ice and organic compounds