Celanese Eyes Closure Of U.K. Acetate Plant

Celanese is planning the closure of its cellulose acetate plant in Spondon, England. The plant employs about 460 people, and it has the capacity to make 41,000 metric tons of acetate cigarette filter tow and 60,000 metric tons of acetate flake per year. The Dallas-based company said it would serve customers from its other facilities in Belgium, Virginia, Mexico, and China. The closure will result in a $72 million impairment charge.
