Cleantech Companies Attract Investors

Biocatalyst developer Codexis sold 6 million shares for $13.00 per share in an initial public offering, raising $78 million. The Redwood City, Calif.-based company had $83 million in revenue last year, up 64% from the year before, but it has yet to turn a profit. Codexis’ biggest revenue source is a biofuels development pact with Shell. Separately, the French oil company Total has acquired an interest in Coskata, a Warrenville, Ill., biofuels developer. Existing Coskata investors include General Motors and several private equity firms.
