Deoxofluorination Reagents Proliferate

A pair of crystalline fluorinating reagents that are easily handled and significantly more stable than the current workhorse reagents they are designed to replace are being reported by a team led by Michel Couturier of Canadian custom chemicals firm OmegaChem (J. Org. Chem., DOI: 10.1021/jo100504x).

Omegachem's XtalFluor-E (crystals shown) and XtalFluor-M, which have [R 2 N=SF 2 ]+ as the key structural feature, are founding members of a new generation of deoxofluorination reagents. They join Fluolead, a crystalline phenylsulfur trifluoride compound introduced last fall by Denver-based IM&T Research (C&EN, Oct. 12, 2009, page 45).

Deoxofluorination is a key reaction in organic synthesis for converting the hydroxyl group in alcohols to –CH 2 F and the carbonyl in aldehydes to –CHF 2 , in ketones to –CF 2 –, and in carboxylic acids to –COF or –CF 3 . Currently, (CH 3 CH 2 ) 2 NSF 3 (DAST) and (CH 3 OCH 2 CH 2 ) 2 NSF 3 (Deoxo-Fluor) are the reagents of choice for these transformations.

As liquids, DAST and Deoxo-Fluor are safer than the sulfur tetrafluoride gas they replaced more than a decade ago. But they react vigorously with water and are thermally unstable, which precludes using them in larger scale industrial processes. Hazardous distillation is also required to purify them.

Like Fluolead, the XtalFluor reagents go a step further: They are crystalline solids that don't fume in air, don't react violently with water, and have enhanced thermal stability. In addition, the XtalFluor compounds don't generate free HF as a side product, so regular glassware can be used for handling.

OmegaChem prepares the compounds from DAST derivatives by using BF 3 as an irreversible fluoride-ion acceptor to extract fluorine from SF 3 . When carrying out deoxofluorination reactions, the XtalFluor reagents require DBU (1,8-diazabicyclo[5.4.0]undec-7-ene) or an additional fluoride source, such as (CH 3 CH 2 ) 3 N•3HF, to promote reactivity.

Stéphane Caron, director of chemical R&D at Pfizer, lauds the XtalFluor reagents for addressing the shortcomings of DAST and Deoxo-Fluor, given the importance of fluorine in influencing the pharmacokinetics of biologically active molecules. "They provide the opportunity to incorporate deoxofluorination at any point of a synthesis using standard equipment, rather than relying on fluorinated starting materials," he says.