Executives Change At Bayer Units

Bayer has named new executives to head its CropScience and HealthCare groups. Sandra E. Peterson, 51, joins CropScience’s management board on July 1 and succeeds the retiring Friedrich Berschauer as chairman on Oct. 1. Peterson is now head of Bayer’s medical care division. Jörg Reinhardt, 54, former chief operating officer of Novartis, becomes chairman of the HealthCare group on Aug. 15. Reinhardt will replace Arthur J. Higgins, who left on April 30. Marijn E. Dekkers, management board member, heads HealthCare in the interim.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter