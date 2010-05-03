Kraton Adds Rubber Facility In Ohio

Kraton Performance Polymers plans to spend $27 million on its Belpre, Ohio, facility to add production of polyisoprene rubber for U.S. medical industry customers. In December, the firm shut down a polyisoprene facility in Pernis, the Netherlands, in anticipation of the move to Belpre. Kraton sees a growing market for polyisoprene in medical products, where natural rubber latex can provoke allergic reactions. The firm plans to complete the Belpre plant modifications by mid-2011.
