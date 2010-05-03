Merck To Shutter New Jersey Sites

Merck & Co. plans to close three sites in New Jersey as part of a consolidation following its 2009 acquisition of Schering-Plough. The company will close its Roseland and Lafayette sites this year and its Union site in 2012. Merck did not specify the number of jobs that will be eliminated, but it did say a “significant number” of personnel will relocate to other Merck facilities. The company, with headquarters in Whitehouse Station, N.J., has other New Jersey sites in Rahway, Kenilworth, and Summit. Merck says it will employ 12,000 people across these four sites.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter