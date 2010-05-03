Mitra Biotech Launches In India

Bangalore, India-based Mitra Biotech has snagged funding and a partner in its first days of business. The translational biology research company was recently founded by scientists from MIT and Harvard Medical School, including MIT’s Charles L. Cooney and Harvard’s Shiladitya Sengupta. Out of the gate, it won an undisclosed investment from Accel Partners and the Indian-government-backed Kitven Fund 2. Mazumdar-Shaw Cancer Center, a hospital in Bangalore, will work with Mitra on an analytical diagnostic platform for personalized cancer treatments.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter