Purdue Research Parks to Close Chao Center

Purdue Research Parks, run by Purdue University’s Research Foundation, is closing the Chao Center for Industrial Pharmacy & Contract Manufacturing, in West Lafayette, Ind. Initially funded by a $5 million gift, the five-year-old center wasn’t able to become self-sustaining in supplying services to pharmaceutical industry customers, Purdue says. It also produced legacy and small-volume drugs, such as seromycin, one of a limited number of drugs effective against multi-drug-resistant tuberculosis.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter