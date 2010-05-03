Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Newscripts

Really Hot Drink, Centenarian Canines

by Stephen K. Ritter
May 3, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

 

Hot Crock:
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Michael Epstein
Delivering more than promised.
Credit: Michael Epstein
Delivering more than promised.

Inventors aiming to capitalize on the discovery of radioactivity in the late 1890s came up with a plethora of medical contraptions and snake oils to pacify all manner of ailments. One of the more interesting devices was the Revigator, a crock designed to imbue ordinary water with "the lost element of original freshness—radioactivity."

Analytical chemist Michael S. Epstein of Mount St. Mary's University, in Emmitsburg, Md., in collaboration with scientists at the National Institute of Standards & Technology, decided to take a closer look at that claim (Appl. Spectrosc. 2009, 63, 1406). They uncovered that the Revigator might not have helped "create cellular energy and remove cellular poisons" as promised, but more likely provided a JOLT OF TOXIC ELEMENTS.

The Radium Ore Revigator Co. sold thousands of the ceramic vessels in the 1920s and '30s to treat or cure arthritis, flatulence, senility, and more. The inner surface was lined with clay containing carnotite, a potassium-uranium-vanadate mineral—K2(UO2)2(VO4)2∂3H2O—that released radon gas into the water as the uranium underwent radioactive decay.

Epstein's team stored water in a vintage Revigator and analyzed it via inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry and radiation detectors. The amount of radon in the water was indeed high, but the health risk from drinking the "hot" water was relatively low, the researchers report. Instead, the greater risk associated with drinking the recommended six or more glasses of "revigated" water per day was from arsenic, lead, vanadium, and uranium dissolved in the water.

NIST scientist Lee L. Yu says he is amazed at how people would drink something they probably didn't understand and that was provided by companies that might have been unsure of the risks involved. Sounds a lot like today's cavalcade of food supplements, energy drinks, diet pills, and sex enhancers.

Most scientists studying aging take a look at worms, fruit flies, and mice. But veterinarian David J. Waters of Purdue University has decided to go a step further by also studying the life and times of man's best friend, the dog. More specifically, Waters is conducting a study of pet Rottweilers. He just spent a month crisscrossing the U.S. to visit the country's oldest Rottweilers on what he dubbed "THE OLD GRAY MUZZLE TOUR."

Dog-Eared:
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of David Waters
Waters and Two Lane, an old Rottweiler, in Riverside, Iowa.
Credit: Courtesy of David Waters
Waters and Two Lane, an old Rottweiler, in Riverside, Iowa.

Waters is executive director of the Gerald P. Murphy Cancer Foundation, which is named after the developer of the test for prostate-specific antigen, an early indicator of prostate cancer. The foundation is also home to the Center for Exceptional Longevity Studies, which aims to "understand the physiology behind healthy longevity," Waters says.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of David Waters
Bort, a 13-year-old Rottweiler from Holliston, Mass.
Credit: Courtesy of David Waters
Bort, a 13-year-old Rottweiler from Holliston, Mass.

Waters and his team spent the past three years creating a virtual aging laboratory by tracking down information on the bloodlines, medical history, and diet of some 150 Rottweilers who were at least 13 years old. That's the equivalent of about 100 for you and me, he says. Only 15 of the dogs now remain alive, so Waters decided to pay them a visit.

While muzzle-to-muzzle with the centenarian canines, Waters gave them a physical exam, collected DNA samples, and talked with the owners about what makes their dogs exceptional. Most Rottweilers succumb to cancer by age nine, Waters notes. But only one of the 15 dogs on the tour had developed cancer, a detail he hopes to explain with the new data. Another detail Waters wants to figure out is why women on average live longer than men. That trend is the same in Rottweilers—11 of the 15 dogs he visited are female.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Woolly mammoths traveled far and wide
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Prehistoric parents weaned babies with animal milk
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Prehistoric parents weaned babies with animal milk

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE