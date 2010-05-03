Solutia Exits One Line, Expands Another

Beginning in the second half of the year, Solutia will stop making the rubber chemicals known as primary accelerators at its site in Antwerp, Belgium. Solutia says the accelerator market is oversupplied by low-cost Asian producers. Separately, Solutia plans to add a second line to manufacture polyvinyl butyral interlayer for laminated glass at its plant in Suzhou, China. While the existing line serves the auto windshield glass market, the new line will allow the firm to serve architectural and photovoltaic markets when it is completed by the end of 2011.
