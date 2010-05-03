Wacker Starts Up More Polysilicon

Wacker Chemie has opened more polycrystalline silicon manufacturing capacity at its complex in Berghausen, Germany. The company says the $650 million facility’s full capacity of 10,000 metric tons per year will be reached by the end of the quarter, putting it six months ahead of its original schedule. The expansion gives Wacker 25,000 metric tons of total capacity for polysilicon, used to make solar cells and semiconductors. A 10,000-metric-ton plant is under construction at its Nünchritz, Germany, site.
