Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

ACS Award For Creative Advances In Environmental Science & Technology

Sponsored by the ACS Division of Environmental Chemistry

by Cheryl Hogue
January 11, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Prather
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Kimberly Prather
Credit: Courtesy of Kimberly Prather

Nearly two decades ago, when Kimberly A. Prather became interested in studying atmospheric aerosol particles, she planned to purchase an instrument for her new laboratory. She wanted a device to directly measure the size and chemistry of individual particles in the atmosphere.

When Prather conducted her initial search in 1991, she discovered there was no such instrument on the market.

As a newly appointed faculty member at the University of California, Riverside, she didn’t let that get in her way. She developed the aerosol time-of-flight mass spectrometer (ATOFMS) in-house. “There was clearly a major need for such an instrument,” says Prather, now a professor with a joint appointment in the department of chemistry and biochemistry and Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego. Nonetheless, she tells C&EN, “it was tough getting the initial stages of funding” to develop the device.

Early reviewers of her federal grant proposals commented that Prather had made such an outstanding case for the need for such an instrument that they wondered why it hadn’t been invented yet. This, they concluded, might mean creation of the device was impossible, Prather says.

Eventually, however, she did receive federal support, and the ATOFMS was born. “Kim has developed an instrument that has pushed the boundaries of our understanding of atmospheric aerosols ahead by many orders of magnitude,” says aerosol scientist Mark H. Thiemens, dean of the division of physical sciences at UC San Diego.

ATOFMS provides information that can help investigators answer a host of questions about the atmosphere. These queries include what is the origin and chemistry of particles and how quickly do they change, which particles make up the majority of air pollution and affect human health, and which ones nucleate water drops or ice crystals and form clouds. Such investigations will help improve computer modeling of climate change and make predictions of future scenarios more certain.

But the applications of ATOFMS don’t stop with the atmosphere. The high-throughput mass spectrometry technique also finds applications in the chemical synthesis laboratory, scanning for reactants and products in real time, Prather says. It can also be used in the field to analyze water samples or soil extracts. And it holds potential for industrial applications such as checking the chemical purity of individual nanomaterials or powdered pharmaceuticals delivered via inhalers as aerosols.

Prather’s laboratory is currently exploring whether early cancer screening is possible with ATOFMS. Her team is calibrating the device to determine whether it can rapidly detect the few cancer cells in body fluids that are generally present years before tumors can be detected.

Prather, 47, received an undergraduate degree in chemistry at UC Davis and continued there to earn her Ph.D. in physical chemistry for studying photodissociation dynamics of organic molecules with lasers. She continued this research as a postdoc at UC Berkeley with Yuan T. Lee, a Nobel Laureate in Chemistry.

Prather will present the award address before the Division of Physical Chemistry.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Kimberly Prather wins Esselen Award
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Amy Herr Garners Young Innovator Award
Continetti And Krylov Are Physical Chemistry Awardees

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE