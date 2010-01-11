World Chemical Outlook

January 11, 2010 Cover
Volume 88, Issue 2
Credit:
Measured by patent applications or journal articles, growth in chinese scientific output is stupendous
Manuscript-polishing services multiply as more authors aim to publish in English-language journals
Even after 35 years, chromatography company stays focused to retain technological edge
Human Evolution: Our blueprint contains genetic information from an unexpected viral source
Nanotechnology: Molybdenum oxide cluster provides seeding ground to form donut-shaped structure