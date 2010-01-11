Anika Therapeutics Buys Biopolymer Firm

Anika Therapeutics has acquired Fidia Advanced Biopolymers, a subsidiary of Italy’s Fidia Farmaceutici, for $17 million in cash and nearly the same amount in stock. With about $11 million in annual revenues, FAB produces hyaluronic acid-based fiber, film, and textile biomaterials used in medical applications such as regenerating connective and structural tissues damaged by injuries, age, or disease. Anika gains manufacturing operations, laboratories, and about 50 employees.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter