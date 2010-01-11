Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Atom Versus Superatom

A photoelectron imaging spectroscopy study finds that periodic trends can predict molecules that behave like single atoms

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
January 11, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Welford Castleman
The binding energies of electrons in Ni– (top) and a TiO– molecule (bottom), shown by bright spots, are similar in these photoelectron images.
Credit: Courtesy of Welford Castleman
The binding energies of electrons in Ni– (top) and a TiO– molecule (bottom), shown by bright spots, are similar in these photoelectron images.

The concept of superatoms—molecules or collections of atoms that behave like a single atom—has received a boost from a new photoelectron imaging spectroscopy study (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.0911240107). A. Welford Castleman Jr., Samuel J. Peppernick, and K. D. Dasitha Gunaratne of Pennsylvania State University compared the electron angular distributions and electron-binding energies of several diatomic molecules and their isoelectronic atomic counterparts—titanium monoxide versus nickel, zirconium monoxide versus palladium, and tungsten carbide versus platinum. They found the electronic properties are almost identical in each case, suggesting that an atom’s corresponding superatoms can be predicted by simply looking at the periodic table and finding combinations that collectively have the same number of outer-shell electrons as the single atom, Castleman says. Although the study confirms the electronic similarity of some transition-metal atoms and their corresponding superatoms, the researchers are now working to determine if the similarities extend to the rest of the periodic table and to atom-superatom chemical reactivities. A periodic table of superatoms could have many uses, the researchers say. For example, tungsten carbide has been shown to exhibit reactivity similar to the much more expensive workhorse catalyst platinum.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Plutonium joins the carbene club
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Uranium nitride triple bond is surprisingly covalent
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Credit ligands for copper-complex chemistry

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE