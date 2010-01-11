BASF Additives Used In The Burj Dubai

BASF’s Glenium SKY concrete plasticizer was used in the world’s tallest building, the Burj Dubai, which opened in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, last week. BASF says the additive, based on polycarboxylate ether polymers, improved the flow of concrete and helped the material withstand the high pressures needed to build the 800-meter, 160-story structure. Some 180,000 m3 of concrete was used in the foundation and superstructure of the building.
