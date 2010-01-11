Bain Capital Invests In India’s Himadri

Bain Capital, the Boston-based private equity firm, will invest up to $124 million in Himadri Chemicals & Industries, a Calcutta-based maker of coal tar pitch and related chemicals. Bain will pay $54 million for new shares, giving it a 15% stake in Himadri. It will follow with a $70 million offer for 20% of the expanded equity base. Himadri CEO Anurag Choudhary says the firm will use the funds to expand, move further downstream, and invest abroad.
