Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup Letter

January 11, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Lanxess has acquired Clariant’s business in p-tert-amylphenol, a disinfectant active ingredient. Lanxess will market the ingredient alone or in combination with two existing disinfectants, o-phenylphenol and chlorophen.

ExxonMobil and Qatar Petroleum have advanced plans to build a petrochemical complex in Ras Laffan Industrial City, Qatar, by 2015. The complex will have 1.6 million metric tons of ethylene capacity, plus downstream polyethylene and ethylene glycol plants.

Albemarle has started up a 15,000-metric-ton-per-year plant at its Pasadena, Texas, site to make poly(α-olefins), used as lubricant base stock, under contract for ExxonMobil Chemical. Albemarle says the plant uses new and existing equipment and took only two years to complete after the initial feasibility study phase.

BASF has sold its Aurora special-effects films business to Peekskill, N.Y.-based RMS Packaging. Under terms of the agreement, BASF is selling manufacturing equipment and will lease a building at the site, where it also makes pigments, to RMS. The films are used in packaging and gift wrap.

Kyowa Hakko Kirin of Japan will pay $4 million up front as part of a drug discovery pact with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, which uses siRNA strands containing more than the typical 21 nucleotides to knock out gene function. Dicerna could snag another $120 million in research funding and milestone payments as the partners develop drugs against oncology targets.

Roche will work with Evolva Holding to design oncology and anti-infective compounds. Evolva receives an undisclosed technology access fee and research funding in exchange for opening up its biosynthetic chemistry technology, which improves upon compound scaffolds found in nature.

Cleveland BioLabs has formed a 50-50 joint venture called Incuron with Bioprocess Capital Ventures, a Russian venture capital fund. This joint venture will develop Cleveland BioLabs’ Curaxin compounds for cancer treatment. Bioprocess Capital Ventures will potentially contribute $18 million, with an up-front payment of $5.8 million.

H. Lundbeck, a Danish drug firm, says the European Commission is investigating the company for anticompetitive practices related to the generic antidepressant citalopram. The company says it is cooperating with the investigation and is confident that it has complied with all the relevant laws.

QLT has paid Othera Pharmaceuticals $7.5 million up front for the rights to OT-730, a pro­drug of a beta blocker. It’s currently in studies to treat glaucoma. Early-stage clinical trials have shown that the drug can be safely given as an eye drop and is about as effective as the beta-adrenergic-receptor blocker timolol.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Takeda inks two development pacts
Isis Pharma Inks RNA Deal With J&J
AMRI Inks Deal With Genentech

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE