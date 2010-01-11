Advertisement

Environment

Chemical Weapon Destruction Ahead Of Schedule In Arkansas

by Glenn Hess
January 11, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 2
The Army’s Pine Bluff Chemical Agent Disposal Facility in Arkansas has destroyed more than half the mustard agent stored there in the final disposal campaign of the arsenal’s chemical weapons stockpile, officials say. More than 2.8 million lb of mustard blister agent has been safely destroyed, according to site project manager Mark Greer. “We are confident that we will complete disposal operations by the Chemical Weapons Convention treaty date of April 29, 2012,” Greer says. “Currently, we are operating ahead of schedule.” He also says the disposal campaign could be complete by as early as December 2010. Chemical weapons disposal operations began at Pine Bluff in March 2005 with GB (sarin) nerve-agent-filled rockets. The second disposal campaign, VX nerve-agent-filled rockets, ended in February 2008, and the third campaign, VX nerve-agent-filled land mines, finished in June 2008. Prior to disposal operations, the arsenal stored about 3,850 tons of chemical agents, or 12% of the Army’s chemical weapons stockpile. Chemical munitions are also being incinerated at installations in Alabama, Oregon, and Utah.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

