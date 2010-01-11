DSM Buys Into Segetis, Nylon

DSM’s venture capital arm has made an equity investment in Golden Valley, Minn.-based Segetis. The size of the investment has not been disclosed. Segetis, which earlier received funding from Khosla Ventures, is developing technology to turn nonfood agricultural and wood feedstocks into chemical building blocks such as levulinic ketals. Last February, the company opened a small plant in Minnesota capable of making 250,000 lb per year of chemicals from renewable resources. Separately, DSM’s engineering polymer unit has acquired full ownership of a nylon 6 resin polymerization plant in August, Ga. The plant had been a joint venture between DSM and carpet maker Shaw Industries.
