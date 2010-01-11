Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Earle B. Barnes Award For Leadership In Chemical Research Management

Sponsored by Dow Chemical

by Melody Voith
January 11, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

LaMattina
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of John L. LaMattina
Credit: Courtesy of John L. LaMattina

When John L. LaMattina was 10 years old, his aunt and grandfather gave him a homemade chemistry set. His aunt, who had earned a master’s degree from the City University of New York, Hunter College, supplied the chemicals, reactants, and a list of experiments. His grandfather built a case so LaMattina could take the set to his friends’ houses.

The gift inspired a curiosity about chemistry that has driven LaMattina for his entire career. As an undergrad at Boston College, he “really loved organic chemistry,” LaMattina says. “I loved the idea of making molecules. I came from a lower middle-class family in Brooklyn in the ’60s. I wanted to make useful molecules for medicine,” he adds.

After graduating with a B.S. degree in chemistry in 1971, LaMattina went on to study organic chemistry at the University of New Hampshire. He worked with Robert Lyle, a chemist who specialized in heterocyclics, to get a Ph.D. Lyle gave LaMattina freedom to follow an unusual chemical reaction and then let him build his thesis on his findings. In 1975, LaMattina went on to do postdoctoral research with Edward C. Taylor at Princeton University, one of the world’s premier chemists working with heterocyclics (see page 44).

In 1977, when LaMattina finished his postdoctoral research, he was happy to get a job with Pfizer in the coastal town of Grot­on, Conn. As a medicinal chemist in the gastrointestinal group there, he contributed to discoveries leading to ulcer treatments, such as the discovery of proton-pump inhibitors and H2 antagonists.

Pfizer’s upper management quickly realized that LaMattina had a knack for leading scientists. In 1987, he was named director of medicinal chemistry at the Groton site. From 1993 to 1999, he assumed leadership, first of U.S., and then of worldwide discovery operations at Pfizer. Under LaMattina’s leadership, the company grew into a number of new therapeutic areas. He is most pleased with the expansion of Pfizer’s oncology research, which resulted in a robust cancer drug pipeline.

LaMattina says he sees the role of research leader “as coaching, not hovering. You hire good people, give them some initial direction, and then let them go.”

In 2003, he was named president of Pfizer Global Research & Development. The organization grew to the largest R&D enterprise in the industry. New molecular entities in Pfizer’s portfolio grew from 145 in 2005 to 177 in 2007.

LaMattina, 59, recently retired from Pfizer. Rod MacKenzie, a Pfizer colleague and the current head of worldwide research in the pharmatherapeutics division, says LaMattina’s legacy of growth includes new and expanded R&D in oncology, large molecules, and vaccines, as well as partnerships with organizations such as Scripps Research Institute.

Another growth area for Pfizer has been in its workforce diversity. LaMattina remembers that in the 1980s, the firm had no female Ph.D. organic chemists. He championed a new approach to hiring, and by the end of his tenure, 30–40% of new scientists were female. “Having a diverse environment makes everyone feel welcome, contribute, and give everything they have to offer,” he says.

LaMattina will present the award address before the Division of Medicinal Chemistry.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Scott Miller to lead the Journal of Organic Chemistry
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Lilly’s Lechleiter to retire
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Richard W. Kierstead

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE