Elusys Receives Anthrax Contract

New Jersey-based Elusys Therapeutics could get up to $143 million in Department of Health & Human Services funding to complete the development, commercial manufacture, and regulatory approval of Anthim, a monoclonal antibody designed to prevent and treat inhalation anthrax. Anthim targets the protective antigens of Bacillus anthracis and neutralizes anthrax toxins. Elusys will get $16.8 million in the first year of the five-year contract. The company has already received $34 million in government funding to develop the antibody.
