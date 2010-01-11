Gilded Graphene

Color Coded [+]Enlarge Credit: Lianfeng Sun/NCNT

Graphene films between one and four atomic layers thick can be distinguished by coating them with a layer of gold. According to a new study, the gold layer adopts a unique appearance based on the number of graphene layers (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja909228n).

Graphene’s exceptional electronic, optical, and mechanical properties have recently focused attention on the sheet of carbon as little as one atom thick. Yet advances in this area have been hampered by the small number of microscopy and spectroscopy techniques capable of “seeing” graphene and distinguishing between samples of various thicknesses.

The study, by Lianfeng Sun of the National Center for Nanoscience & Technology, in Beijing, and coworkers, adds to a short list of recently developed techniques for enhancing contrast between graphene films of various thicknesses and between the carbon films and the solid surfaces that typically support them.

Sun and coworkers used Raman microspectroscopy to benchmark the number of atomic layers in graphene samples and mapped out regions of differing thickness within a single sample. Then they evaporated gold onto the samples. They found that they could use scanning electron microscopy to recognize differences in the morphology, grain size, and general appearance of the gold films and that those differences depend directly on the number of underlying graphene layers. The SEM analysis can be done faster and with higher spatial resolution than the Raman analysis, they say.

“This work reveals an intriguing layer-dependent surface property of graphene,” says Jiaxing Huang, a materials science professor at Northwestern University. That property may play a diagnostic role in future hybrid materials and electronic devices built from metal-graphene composites, he adds.

