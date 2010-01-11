India’s Dorf Ketal Gets DuPont Catalysts

India’s Dorf Ketal Chemicals has acquired DuPont’s specialty catalyst business, which generated roughly $50 million in sales in 2008. Dorf Ketal calls the business the world leader in organometallic titanates—compounds used as catalysts in chemical manufacture, as curing and cross-linking agents, and as surface modifiers. Last year, Dorf Ketal acquired Intec Polymers, an Indian producer of organic titanates and other products. Dorf Ketal Chairman Sudhir Menon says he expects to close further acquisitions in the range of $100 million to $200 million by the end of the year.
