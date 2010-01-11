Ineos Venture To Make Phenol In China

Ineos Phenol and Sinopec Yangzi Petrochemical will form a joint venture to build and operate a phenol and acetone manufacturing site at Nanjing Chemical Industrial Park, in Jiangsu province. Ineos first revealed plans to build the plant in early 2007. When it is completed in 2013, the facility will have a capacity of 400,000 tons of phenol and 250,000 tons of acetone, making it the largest plant of its kind in China. Sinopec currently makes phenol and acetone in Shanghai and Beijing and is building a site in Tianjin.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter