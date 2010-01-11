Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Inorganics: Caustic Soda, Soda Ash Producers Hope For A Calmer 2010

by Michael McCoy
January 11, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

DIGGING OUT
[+]Enlarge
Credit: FMC
FMC mines soda ash in Green River, Wyo.
Credit: FMC
FMC mines soda ash in Green River, Wyo.

Like most chemical makers, companies that manufacture inorganics look forward to a better year in 2010. But for producers of caustic soda and soda ash—two of the sector’s staple commodities—a smoother ride is on the wish list as well.

Caustic soda, the chemical industry’s workhorse alkali, has always traveled a bumpy road because it is coproduced with chlorine via the electrolytic separation of sodium chloride. Because chlorine is a gas and not easily stored, it drives chlor-alkali production. Caustic soda must make the best of the ride.

As 2009 began, poor demand for polyvinyl chloride, a plastic used extensively in construction, kept U.S. chlorine demand low and constrained output of caustic soda, recalls B. Chuck Anderson, president of Occidental Chemical, the world’s largest merchant marketer of chlorine. Chlorine sales may have been way off, but OxyChem and its competitors were getting upward of $1,000 per ton for caustic soda.

Then destocking started. Seeking to hold on to cash, customers stopped buying caustic, letting their inventories run down instead. “People were desperate to move product, and that caused a freefall in prices,” Anderson says. By June 1, caustic soda was selling for just $60 per ton on the spot market.

Business bottomed out at midyear, Anderson says, and chlorine demand perked up some in the second half, thanks to healthy exports of PVC, which benefited from low raw material prices. He sees the trend continuing and chlorine demand rising as much as 10% in 2010.

U.S. soda ash producers endured their own whipsaws last year as they faced down new Chinese competitors in the export market. Michael Wilson, general manager of FMC’s industrial chemical business, the number one U.S. soda ash maker, says demand weakened significantly in the first half of 2009. But in the second half, the U.S. industry used its favorable cost position to gain export market share, particularly in Asia.

Wilson anticipates a modest recovery in soda ash demand across the globe this year. Even better, he expects that the U.S. industry will run at nearly 100% of its capacity in 2010.

FMC’s other big inorganic, hydrogen peroxide, suffered last year, Wilson says, with North American demand falling as much as 25%. He expects an improvement of only 3 to 4% in 2010. Specialty peroxygens, such as persulfates and peracetic acid, weathered 2009 much better, he adds, and the outlook for 2010 is good, thanks to robust environmental and food safety markets.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical industry jumps out of gate in first quarter
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
First-Half Chemical Earnings Grow In Tough Climate
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
2014 Profits Are Strong For Japan’s Chemical Firms

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE