Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

James T. Grady-James H. Stack Award For Interpreting Chemistry For The Public

Sponsored by ACS

by Rick Mullin
January 11, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Seely
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Wisconsin State Journal
Credit: Wisconsin State Journal

This year’s award winner began his career covering “kids and cops”—the traditional beat for a rookie reporter at a daily newspaper—at the Champaign-Urbana Courier, in Urbana, Ill. But Ron Seely’s penchant for investigative journalism would eventually take him to the science desk at the Wisconsin State Journal, where for more than 25 years he has honed the craft of communicating the complexities of science to the readers of a daily  newspaper.

Seely, who has a degree in journalism from Northern Illinois University, writes for a well-educated readership: The paper serves several university communities, including that of the University of Wisconsin. The paper also serves farm communities, and Seely’s science reporting can be traced back to his early coverage of agriculture. The inherent link between science and the community’s business and environmental concerns broadened Seely’s coverage of science as a topic of general community interest.

“There is science behind every headline in the paper,” Seely says. Getting the science into the headline, however, is not always easy. Over the course of his career, Seely has seen editorial emphases change and has at times had to fight to keep science as a distinct beat at the Journal.

He has also had to manage tensions between the science community and the press, dealing with long-standing reticence on the part of scientists to discuss their work with the public. But this tension has dissipated considerably in recent years, according to Seely.

“The pressure on scientists today to talk about what they do and to communicate to a general audience is greater than ever,” he says, noting that issues ranging from environmental management to health care hinge on breakthrough science.

Seely attributes headway in researcher-reporter relations to the persistence of journalists who, like himself, come at science with degrees in subjects such as journalism, history, or English literature. “Because I don’t come from a science background, I have to work very hard to make sure I understand what I’m covering,” he says. “Still, I never have trouble finding scientists who want to talk about what they do.”

This access accrues partly from the trust and respect Seely has established with scientists over the years. “He has a real talent for going into someone’s laboratory and listening,” says Phillip R. Certain, dean emeritus of the College of Letters & Science and professor of chemistry emeritus at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, where for the past 15 years Seely has lectured on science writing. Seely has a gift for taking information that would be accessible only to scientists and “making the final leap from there to something that anyone would understand,” Certain says.

James F. Crow, professor emeritus of genetics at Wisconsin agrees. “I believe he has an unusual gift for taking a complicated subject and simplifying it without distortion,” Crow says. “This is a rare trait.”

Seely will present the award address at an invitation-only event being planned by the ACS Office of Communications.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Stats, stats, stats
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
John Brauman receives Parsons Award
The Henhouse May Be Empty

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE