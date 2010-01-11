Waikiki [+]Enlarge Credit: Jim Harper

Chemical scientists and engineers in countries bordering the Pacific Ocean and elsewhere are invited to submit abstracts for the 2010 International Chemical Congress of Pacific Basin Societies (Pacifichem). The congress, which will take place on Dec. 15–20 in Honolulu, is sponsored jointly by the American Chemical Society, the Canadian Society for Chemistry (CSC), the Chemical Society of Japan (CSJ), the New Zealand Institute of Chemistry, the Royal Australian Chemical Institute, the Korean Chemical Society, and the Chinese Chemical Society.

Official and up-to-date information regarding Pacifichem 2010, including the technical program information, important deadlines, and exhibit availability, along with registration, hotel, travel, and visa information, is online at pacifichem.org.

The preliminary program for Pacifichem 2010 is scheduled to be published in the July 12 issue of C&EN. The final program will be published in the Oct. 4 issue.

CSC is the host society for Pacifichem 2010, and Howard Alper, a chemistry professor at the University of Ottawa, is chairing the congress. The vice chairs are ACS's Peter J. Stang, a professor of organic chemistry at the University of Utah, and CSJ's Kazuyuki Tatsumi, a chemistry professor at Nagoya University.

Pacifichem Housing Opens In February Pacifichem 2010 will open for housing reservations in early February, well before conference registration opens in June or the preliminary program is printed in C&EN's July 12 issue. All attendees who book their room through the Housing Connection, the official housing bureau, will receive complimentary Internet access in their sleeping rooms. The congress does not endorse booking hotel reservations through any other source. See pacifichem.org for information. Early reservations are encouraged. Technical sessions will be held at the Hawaii Convention Center, the Hilton Hawaiian Village, the Sheraton Waikiki, the Royal Hawaiian Hotel, and the Westin Moana Surfrider. Sleeping rooms for Pacifichem 2010 have been blocked at the Hilton Hawaiian Village, the Ala Moana Hotel, the Sheraton Waikiki, the Royal Hawaiian Hotel, the Westin Moana Surfrider, the Sheraton Princess Kaiulani, the Hyatt Regency Waikiki, the Waikiki Marriott, the Holiday Inn Waikiki, and the Aqua Palms. Rates range from $99 to $259 per night plus taxes. Residents of Japan may book their hotel reservations (as well as register for the meeting and book airline reservations) by contacting Nippon Travel Agency directly by calling 03-5369-4540 or by fax at 03-3225-1009.

Pacifichem 2010 is the sixth in the series of meetings that are held in Honolulu approximately every five years with the goal of fostering collaborations among Pacific Basin chemical scientists. The program highlights recent research contributions aimed at improving the quality of life throughout the world. The most recent congress, Pacifichem 2005, attracted 11,484 professionals in academia, industry, and government from 67 countries representing all degree levels within the fields of chemistry and the chemical sciences.

The technical program of Pacifichem 2010 is being developed and will consist of 236 symposia spread over 13 areas of contemporary chemical science. All papers require an abstract submission via the Pacifichem website—pacifichem.org. The site began accepting abstracts on Jan. 1 and will continue to do so until April 5.

Unlike other conferences, Pacifichem 2010 is not accepting general papers. Abstracts must be submitted to a symposium to be considered for presentation. Abstracts not accepted into an oral session may be scheduled as posters at the discretion of the organizers.

The abstract system will limit the number of abstracts that one person may submit. An individual may submit up to two abstracts in which they are the invited presenting author and up to three abstracts in which they are the presenting author (total contributed and invited). There is no limit on the number of abstracts in which an individual is the corresponding author or a coauthor.

Student Poster Competition All pre-Ph.D. students are invited to enter the Pacifichem 2010 Student Poster Competition. To do so, submit an abstract to one of the symposia within the technical program and mark the option to participate in the Student Poster Competition. An abstract must be accepted by the symposium organizers before it can be considered for the competition. Instructions for submitting abstracts are on page 46. Because of the large number of submissions expected, a limited number of posters will be preselected based on the abstract. Judges will be appointed by the Pacifichem Organizing Committee from chemical scientists attending the conference. Before the meeting, judges will select a maximum of 200 posters from all submissions for the on-site competition. The winners in this round will be notified at least one month before the meeting. These students will present their posters for judging on Saturday, Dec. 16, and winners will be selected. Those selected for the on-site competition are expected to present their research at the student poster competition on Dec. 16 and also at the session that the paper was submitted in. Posters not selected for the on-site competition but accepted for a symposium within the technical program will be presented during that session.

AREA 1—ANALYTICAL CHEMISTRY

036. On-Site & In Vivo Instrumentation & Applications

039. Innovation in Chemical Sensing & Separation Systems toward Advanced Chemical Analysis

056. Recent Advances in Bioanalysis: Ultra-Small Volumes, Global Metabolite Profiling & Single Cells

074. Optical Waveguide Techniques for the Analyses of Materials & Interfaces

084. New Frontiers of Plasma Spectrochemistry

113. New Frontiers in Separation Science

145. Analytical Applications & New Technical Developments of Soft X-Ray Spectroscopy

166. Ionic Liquids for Analytical Chemistry & Analytical Chemistry for Ionic Liquids

181. Fluorescent Sensors by Design

191. Comprehensive Multidimensional Separations

193. Electroanalytical Sciences

198. Microfluidic & Nanofluidic Devices for Chemical & Biochemical Experimentation

206. Analytical & Environmental Chemistry in Human Health

207. Advances in Flow-Based Analytical Techniques

253. Rapid, Multicomponent Environmental Analysis

255. Biochemical/Electrochemical Sensors & Sensing Materials

260. Novel Applications of Magnetic Fields in Analytical Chemistry

276. Non- & Minimally Invasive Diagnostics of Biological Systems Using Vibrational Spectroscopy

277. Enabling Mass Spectrometric Techniques for Proteomics

AREA 2—INORGANIC CHEMISTRY

009. Molecular Photonics

020. Controlling the Structure & Properties of Solids

022. Olefin Oligomerization & Polymerization Catalyzed by Early Transition Metals

025. Functional Molecule-Based Magnets

030. Metal Ion Complex Interactions with Nucleic Acids

035. Organoboron, Organosilicon & Organophosphorus as Optoelectronic & Energy-Related Materials

038. Actinides & the Environment: A Multidisciplinary Look at What We Know & What We Need To Know

046. Organo-f-Element Compounds: From Novel Chemical Transformations to Applications in Catalysis & Materials Science

060. Schiff Base Macrocycles & Materials

068. Frontiers in Organometallic Chemistry

094. Construction of Photofunctional Supramolecular Metal Complexes

096. Chemistry of Sulfur-Bridged Multimetallic Complexes

097. Syntheses & Applications of Metal-Organic Frameworks

100. Early Main-Group Chemistry

108. Dioxygen Activation Chemistry & Catalytic Oxidation Reactions

133. Structural & Functional Aspects of Coordination Polymers

143. Discrete Coordination Systems with Switchable Structures & Properties

146. Advances in Metal-Mediated Bond Activation: From Unusual Bonding Motifs to Applications in Catalysis

150. Preparation & Reactions of Early Transition-Metal & Lathanide Compounds

156. Functional Molecules of the Heavier Main-Group & Transition-Metal Elements

164. Self-Assembly & Coordination Chemistry

173. Molecular Design in Bioinorganic Chemistry

187. Electron Transfer & Electrochemistry of Transition-Metal-Containing Inorganic & Organometallic Materials

194. Coordination Chemistry toward Artificial Photosynthesis & Energy Conversion Processes

217. Redox Redux: The Renaissance of Non-Innocent Ligand Complexes

218. Advances in Nuclear Chemistry of Transactinide Elements

239. Chemistry & Materials Science at High Pressures

248. Carbon-Fluorine Bond Activation: A Crossroads for Inorganic, Organic & Environmental Chemistry

249. Fundamental & Applied Inorganic Fluorine Chemistry & Their Impacts on Energy Conservation & the Environment

251. New Frontiers in Polyoxometalate Chemistry

275. Nanoscale Characterization of Functional Materials by Nuclear Probes

AREA 3—MACROMOLECULAR CHEMISTRY

006. Polymeric Materials from Renewable Resources

007. Starch as a Polymer

012. NMR Spectroscopy of Polymers: Innovative NMR Strategies for Complex Macromolecular Systems

042. Chemistry & Functional Properties of Soft Interfaces

051. Advanced Polymeric Membranes for Environmental, Biomedical & Bioengineering Applications

057. Functional Block Copolymer Assemblies

064. Polymeric Materials: Performance, Degradation & Optimization

082. Hybrid Conjugated Polymer Materials

095. Biodegradable & Biomass Plastics

098. The New Age of Advanced Materials: Supramolecular Architectures & Smart Materials

102. Molecular-Based Ordered Materials Formed through Self-Organization

126. Biomimetic Engineering of Hierarchically Structured Polymer Materials

127. Polymer Nano-Hybrids at Bio-Interfaces

136. Synthesis, Structure & Physical Properties of Advanced Polymer Gels

144. Azobenzene Polymers for Photoreversible Structures & Surfaces

152. Nanostructure & Function of Organic-Inorganic Hybrid Polymers

160. Controlled/Living Radical Polymerization in Dispersed Systems

179. Separation & Characterization of Synthetic and/or Biological Macromolecules: Principles, Practices & Applications

211. Polyolefins Chemistry & Beyond: From Bench to Commercial Scale

219. Radical Polymerization Kinetics & Mechanisms

231. Amphiphilic Polymers: Fundamentals & Applications

236. Controlled/Living Radical Polymerization: Mechanisms, Catalysts, Reaction Engineering, Materials & Applications

257. Frontiers of Precisely Controlled Polymer Synthesis: Fine Control of Polymerization Reaction & Impact on Advanced Material Designs

AREA 4—ORGANIC CHEMISTRY

001. Reactive Intermediates & Unusual Molecules: Celebrating Bob Moss's 70 Years

004. Cooperative Catalysis

015. Anion Coordination Chemistry

018. C–H Functionalization: Memorial Symposium for Professor Keith Fagnou

019. Interface between Organic Synthesis & Chromatography

029. Designed Pi-Electronic Systems: Synthesis, Properties, Theory & Function

032. Diversity-Oriented Synthesis

045. Chemistry of Novel Nanocarbons: Fullerenes, Carbon Nanotubes & Related Materials

047. New Directions of Supramolecular Chemistry toward Nanomaterials Science, Biomedical Science & Supramolecular Catalysts

062. Asymmetric Organocatalysis

063. Novel Synthetic Methodology & Its Application to Natural Product Synthesis

080. Marine Natural Products: Isolation, Biology, Ecology & Synthesis

085. Science & Strategy of Process Chemistry: From Molecules to Pharmaceuticals

089. Mechanistic Organic Photochemistry

115. New Advances in Metal-Catalyzed Alkylation & Fluoroalkylation

124. Frontiers in Biocatalysis Applications to Organic Synthesis

125. Supramolecular Photochemistry

132. New Dimensions of Green Sustainable Chemistry: Novel Reactions & Catalysts

134. Total Synthesis of Natural Products & Related Compounds

139. Achieving Efficiency in Organic Reactions via Greener Processes & Practices

148. Design & Synthesis of Biologically Active Compounds for Elucidating Mode-of-Action

155. Organic Solid-State Chemistry: Structure, Synthesis & Reactivity

157. Molecular Probes & Fluorophores for Cellular Imaging

199. Boronic Acids: Synthetic & Biological Applications

216. Molecular Complex Systems: Reversible Aggregation/Disaggregation of Organic Molecules

222. Practical Applications of Basic Research on Molecular Recognition

229. Carbanions: Modern Perspectives in Structure, Reactivity & Synthesis

279. Recent Advances in Natural Products as Anticancer Agents

280. Supramolecular Catalysis

282. Metal Catalysis for Asymmetric Synthesis

283. Transition-Metal Catalysis: Mechanism & Practice

AREA 5—PHYSICAL, THEORETICAL & COMPUTATIONAL CHEMISTRY

010. Computational Quantum Chemistry: Theory & Interactions with Experiment

017. Gas-Phase Studies of Metal-Ligand Interactions: Relevance in Organic Chemistry & Biochemistry

021. Recent Advances in Studies of Molecular Processes at Liquid Interfaces

024. Ultrafast Intense Laser Chemistry

031. Kuiper Belt Objects: Laboratory Studies, Models, Theory & Observations

037. Advances in Quantum Monte Carlo

040. Interfacial Electrochemistry: New Systems, Experimental Methods & Theoretical Approaches

066. Theory of Excited-State Structures & Dynamics: Application to Organic Materials & Biosystems

072. Frontiers of Surface-Enhanced Raman Scattering: Single Nanoparticles & Single Cells

075. Dynamics & Mechanisms of Photochemical Reactions of Biological Proteins

081. Challenges & Solutions to Accurate Calculations on Large Molecular Systems

087. Spectroscopic Probes of Intramolecular & Intermolecular Interactions in Molecules & Molecular Clusters

103. Systems Chemistry: Toward the Holistic Understanding of Complex Molecular Systems

116. Anharmonic Vibrations of Molecules & Clusters: Experiment & Theory

130. New Experimental & Computational Probes of Water in Biological Systems

138. Molecular Theory for Real Systems & Chemical Reactions

140. Re-Encounter of Computational Chemistry & Chemometrics

161. Quantum Coherence & Its Control in Condensed Phases

163. Cold Molecules & Quantum Computation/Information Processes

171. Nanostructure-Enhanced Photochemical Reactions

204. DNA Photonics

212. Frontiers of State-to-State Dynamics

220. Molecular Dynamics in Complex Environments: Theory & Experiments

228. Solid-State NMR Methods & Applications in Inorganic Materials

252. Interfacial Phenomena for Bubbles, Droplets, Films & Soft Matter

254. Advanced Linear & Nonlinear Vibrational Spectroscopy

258. Orbital-Free Density Functional Theory & Its Applications to Large-Scale Materials Simulations

259. Plasmonics & Nanophotonics for Chemical Sensing, Imaging & Spectroscopy

265. Frontiers of Colloid & Interface Chemistry

267. Frontiers of Biomolecular Dynamics

AREA 6—AGROCHEMISTRY

050. Cellulose-Based Nanomaterials: Fundamentals & Applications

088. Flavonoids: Synthesis toward Functions

111. Metabolomics for Fundamental & Applied Plant Sciences

118. Application of Liquid & Gas Chromatography/Mass Spectrometry to Agrochemical Challenges

162. Value-Added Food Products from Fruits & Vegetables

210. Ionic Liquids: Novel Processing Platforms of Cellulose & Biomass

214. Fungi & Mushrooms: Ecology, Chemistry & Agricultural Relevance

227. Rodenticide-Based Opportunities for Protection of Agriculture, Ecosystems & Public Health

230. International Food Safety Issues & Opportunities

243. Genomics Approach to the Analysis of Fungal Secondary Metabolites & Diversity

AREA 7—BIOLOGICAL CHEMISTRY

005. Chemical Biology of Botulinum Neurotoxin

041. Frontiers in Peptide Chemistry: Synthesis & Applications

043. Biomolecular Structure & Dynamics: Recent Advances in NMR

055. Molecular Control of Stem-Cell Fate

058. Advances in Solid-State NMR of Biological Molecules

076. Pectin: Effect on Structural & Functional Properties by Enzyme or Chemical Modification

090. Polypharmacology for Drug Discovery

093. Studying the Chemistry inside Living Cells with Infrared Spectromicroscopy

105. Biomarkers: PET/SPECT Imaging

106. Biosynthesis of Natural Products

117. Chemical Approaches to Astrobiology

119. Gas-Sensor Proteins/Enzymes: Molecular Mechanisms of Gas Sensing & Intramolecular Signal Transduction

129. Bioorganic Reaction Mechanisms

149. Protein, Peptide & Peptidomimetics Design

200. Carbohydrate Recognition in Health & Disease

208. New Frontiers of Functional Nucleic Acids

213. Protein Alteration by Mutagenesis & Chemical Modification: Applications in Biochemistry, Drug Discovery, Diagnostics & Nutrition

235. Recent Advances in Research on Leukotrienes & Prostaglandins in Inflammatory & Respiratory Diseases

244. Ubiquitin Research: Structures, Mechanisms, Biology & Drug Development

256. Frontiers of Metalloproteins in Biology

278. Molecular Recognition of Nucleic Acids: Biological Applications

AREA 8—ENVIRONMENTAL CHEMISTRY

002. Interfacial Chemistry: Fate, Transport & Adsorption of Nanoparticles, Biocolloids & Trace Organics in Aquatic Systems

023. Environmental Forensics

026. Chemistry of UV Treatment for Water

048. Sources, Transport, Fate & Behavior of Global Contaminants

061. Advances in Water Disinfection & Disinfection By-Product Chemistry

073. Free-Radical Chemistry in the Environment

083. Environmentally Friendly Syntheses Using Ionic Liquids

086. Recycling of Polymeric Waste Materials: Challenges & Perspectives

128. Green Electrochemistry

131. Chemistry of Postcombustion Carbon Dioxide Capture

237. Environmental Chemistry of Aerosols

247. Sonochemistry & Sonoprocessing

250. Innovative Green Chemistry with Microwave Energy

262. Challenges of Heterogeneous Catalysts for Environmentally Benign Materials Conversions

AREA 9—MATERIALS & NANOTECHNOLOGY

013. Nanoparticles & Nanoparticle-Based Materials

065. Measurement Sciences for Life-Cycle Performance of Nanomaterials & Nanocomposites

077. Titanium Dioxide: Synthesis & Applications for Energy, Environment & Devices

092. Ionic Liquids in a Sustainable World

104. Synchrotron Radiation: Emerging Techniques & Applications

120. Nitroxide Radicals: Synthesis & Advanced Bio- & Nanomaterials Applications

121. Green Biomacromolecular Materials & Biocomposites

123. Nanofluidics & Chemical Manipulations in Restricted Environments

135. Carbon Nanotubes & Nanocarbon Materials

141. Emerging Perovskite & Spinel Compounds for Materials Science & Applications

142. Fundamentals & Applications of Nanomaterials for Electronics & Photonics

165. New Materials & Concepts for Next-Generation Membranes

168. Supramolecular Nanoassemblies & Extended Frameworks

178. Design of Zeolite Catalyts for Clean Synthesis of Chemicals

182. Computational Chemistry in Materials & Nanotechnology

184. Standard Reference Materials & Methods for Nanotechnology

202. Liquid Crystals in Materials Chemistry

224. Polymer/Organic Solar Cells

225. Organic Electronic Materials: From Small Molecules to Conducting Polymers

226. Biological & Bio-Inspired Materials Synthesis & Assembly

233. High-Performance Solution-Processed Materials for Electronic/Optoelectronic Device Applications

242. Self-Assembly & Directed Assembly of Small Molecules, Macromolecules & Colloids

264. Inorganic Nanowires: Syntheses & Growth Mechanisms

272. Redox Processes on Nanoparticles, Nanomaterials & Nanostructured Systems in the Environment

AREA 10—ALTERNATE ENERGY TECHNOLOGY

069. Advances in Chemistry & Materials for On-Board Hydrogen Storage

122. Nanoporous Materials for Renewable Energy & Chemicals

172. Clean Fuels from Coal, Natural Gas & Biomass

176. Thermochemical & Metal-Catalyzed Transformations of Biomass to Petrochemical Feedstocks, Polymer Precursors & Fuels

180. Chemistry, Structure & Properties of Fuel-Cell Membranes

205. Nanocatalysis for Fuels & Chemicals

221. Bioconversion of Lignocellulose to Fuel Ethanol, Chemicals & Materials

238. Light-Driven Generation of Hydrogen from Water

266. Petroleomics: A Road Map for Better Extraction & Processing of Petroleum

AREA 11—CHEMISTRY OUTREACH TO THE COMMUNITY

028. Green Chemistry & Micro-/Small-Scale Chemistry in the Curriculum

099. Two Sides of Research & Development

154. Best Practices for Teaching Chemistry at Every Level

185. Women at the Forefront of the Time: Challenges toward Next Decades

203. Chemical Security & Safety in the University & Laboratory

245. Pharmaceutical & Chemical Patent Protection & Enforcement around the Pacific Basin

246. Visualization in Chemical Education

273. Cultural & Professional Ethics

AREA 12—HEALTH & TECHNOLOGY

003. Advances in the Chemistry of Targeted Radionuclide Therapy

011. Biological Interactions of Engineered Nanoparticles: Novel Functions & Nanosafety Issues

071. Photodynamic Therapy & Photodetection

110. Phytochemical Antioxidants & Their Role in Human Health & Wellness

114. Chemistry, Safety, Quality & Regulatory Aspects of Functional Food Ingredients, Nutraceuticals & Natural Health Products

153. Nucleic Acid-Based Therapeutics

175. Tuberculosis Drug Development in the Pacific Rim

192. G-Quadruplexes & i-Motifs: Structures, Biological Roles & Therapeutic & Technological Applications

223. Chemical Glycobiology toward Development of New Diagnostics & Therapeutics

271. Advances in Nanomedicine 2010

284. Assembling New Biomedical Materials for Tissue Regeneration

AREA 13—SECURITY

044. Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy Detection of CBRNE Threats

137. Targeting Chemical & Biological Warfare Agents

167. Smart Materials & Devices for CBRNE Detection

201. Sampling & Analysis of Weapons of Mass Destruction Threats for Antiterrorism

240. Spectroscopic, Radioanalytical & Nuclear Methods for Security Applications