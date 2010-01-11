Chemical scientists and engineers in countries bordering the Pacific Ocean and elsewhere are invited to submit abstracts for the 2010 International Chemical Congress of Pacific Basin Societies (Pacifichem). The congress, which will take place on Dec. 15–20 in Honolulu, is sponsored jointly by the American Chemical Society, the Canadian Society for Chemistry (CSC), the Chemical Society of Japan (CSJ), the New Zealand Institute of Chemistry, the Royal Australian Chemical Institute, the Korean Chemical Society, and the Chinese Chemical Society.
Official and up-to-date information regarding Pacifichem 2010, including the technical program information, important deadlines, and exhibit availability, along with registration, hotel, travel, and visa information, is online at pacifichem.org.
The preliminary program for Pacifichem 2010 is scheduled to be published in the July 12 issue of C&EN. The final program will be published in the Oct. 4 issue.
CSC is the host society for Pacifichem 2010, and Howard Alper, a chemistry professor at the University of Ottawa, is chairing the congress. The vice chairs are ACS's Peter J. Stang, a professor of organic chemistry at the University of Utah, and CSJ's Kazuyuki Tatsumi, a chemistry professor at Nagoya University.
Pacifichem Housing Opens In February
Pacifichem 2010 will open for housing reservations in early February, well before conference registration opens in June or the preliminary program is printed in C&EN's July 12 issue.
All attendees who book their room through the Housing Connection, the official housing bureau, will receive complimentary Internet access in their sleeping rooms. The congress does not endorse booking hotel reservations through any other source. See pacifichem.org for information. Early reservations are encouraged.
Technical sessions will be held at the Hawaii Convention Center, the Hilton Hawaiian Village, the Sheraton Waikiki, the Royal Hawaiian Hotel, and the Westin Moana Surfrider. Sleeping rooms for Pacifichem 2010 have been blocked at the Hilton Hawaiian Village, the Ala Moana Hotel, the Sheraton Waikiki, the Royal Hawaiian Hotel, the Westin Moana Surfrider, the Sheraton Princess Kaiulani, the Hyatt Regency Waikiki, the Waikiki Marriott, the Holiday Inn Waikiki, and the Aqua Palms. Rates range from $99 to $259 per night plus taxes.
Residents of Japan may book their hotel reservations (as well as register for the meeting and book airline reservations) by contacting Nippon Travel Agency directly by calling 03-5369-4540 or by fax at 03-3225-1009.
Pacifichem 2010 is the sixth in the series of meetings that are held in Honolulu approximately every five years with the goal of fostering collaborations among Pacific Basin chemical scientists. The program highlights recent research contributions aimed at improving the quality of life throughout the world. The most recent congress, Pacifichem 2005, attracted 11,484 professionals in academia, industry, and government from 67 countries representing all degree levels within the fields of chemistry and the chemical sciences.
The technical program of Pacifichem 2010 is being developed and will consist of 236 symposia spread over 13 areas of contemporary chemical science. All papers require an abstract submission via the Pacifichem website—pacifichem.org. The site began accepting abstracts on Jan. 1 and will continue to do so until April 5.
Unlike other conferences, Pacifichem 2010 is not accepting general papers. Abstracts must be submitted to a symposium to be considered for presentation. Abstracts not accepted into an oral session may be scheduled as posters at the discretion of the organizers.
The abstract system will limit the number of abstracts that one person may submit. An individual may submit up to two abstracts in which they are the invited presenting author and up to three abstracts in which they are the presenting author (total contributed and invited). There is no limit on the number of abstracts in which an individual is the corresponding author or a coauthor.
Student Poster Competition
All pre-Ph.D. students are invited to enter the Pacifichem 2010 Student Poster Competition. To do so, submit an abstract to one of the symposia within the technical program and mark the option to participate in the Student Poster Competition. An abstract must be accepted by the symposium organizers before it can be considered for the competition. Instructions for submitting abstracts are on page 46.
Because of the large number of submissions expected, a limited number of posters will be preselected based on the abstract. Judges will be appointed by the Pacifichem Organizing Committee from chemical scientists attending the conference.
Before the meeting, judges will select a maximum of 200 posters from all submissions for the on-site competition. The winners in this round will be notified at least one month before the meeting. These students will present their posters for judging on Saturday, Dec. 16, and winners will be selected.
Those selected for the on-site competition are expected to present their research at the student poster competition on Dec. 16 and also at the session that the paper was submitted in. Posters not selected for the on-site competition but accepted for a symposium within the technical program will be presented during that session.
036. On-Site & In Vivo Instrumentation & Applications
039. Innovation in Chemical Sensing & Separation Systems toward Advanced Chemical Analysis
056. Recent Advances in Bioanalysis: Ultra-Small Volumes, Global Metabolite Profiling & Single Cells
074. Optical Waveguide Techniques for the Analyses of Materials & Interfaces
084. New Frontiers of Plasma Spectrochemistry
113. New Frontiers in Separation Science
145. Analytical Applications & New Technical Developments of Soft X-Ray Spectroscopy
166. Ionic Liquids for Analytical Chemistry & Analytical Chemistry for Ionic Liquids
181. Fluorescent Sensors by Design
191. Comprehensive Multidimensional Separations
193. Electroanalytical Sciences
198. Microfluidic & Nanofluidic Devices for Chemical & Biochemical Experimentation
206. Analytical & Environmental Chemistry in Human Health
207. Advances in Flow-Based Analytical Techniques
253. Rapid, Multicomponent Environmental Analysis
255. Biochemical/Electrochemical Sensors & Sensing Materials
260. Novel Applications of Magnetic Fields in Analytical Chemistry
276. Non- & Minimally Invasive Diagnostics of Biological Systems Using Vibrational Spectroscopy
277. Enabling Mass Spectrometric Techniques for Proteomics
009. Molecular Photonics
020. Controlling the Structure & Properties of Solids
022. Olefin Oligomerization & Polymerization Catalyzed by Early Transition Metals
025. Functional Molecule-Based Magnets
030. Metal Ion Complex Interactions with Nucleic Acids
035. Organoboron, Organosilicon & Organophosphorus as Optoelectronic & Energy-Related Materials
038. Actinides & the Environment: A Multidisciplinary Look at What We Know & What We Need To Know
046. Organo-f-Element Compounds: From Novel Chemical Transformations to Applications in Catalysis & Materials Science
060. Schiff Base Macrocycles & Materials
068. Frontiers in Organometallic Chemistry
094. Construction of Photofunctional Supramolecular Metal Complexes
096. Chemistry of Sulfur-Bridged Multimetallic Complexes
097. Syntheses & Applications of Metal-Organic Frameworks
100. Early Main-Group Chemistry
108. Dioxygen Activation Chemistry & Catalytic Oxidation Reactions
133. Structural & Functional Aspects of Coordination Polymers
143. Discrete Coordination Systems with Switchable Structures & Properties
146. Advances in Metal-Mediated Bond Activation: From Unusual Bonding Motifs to Applications in Catalysis
150. Preparation & Reactions of Early Transition-Metal & Lathanide Compounds
156. Functional Molecules of the Heavier Main-Group & Transition-Metal Elements
164. Self-Assembly & Coordination Chemistry
173. Molecular Design in Bioinorganic Chemistry
187. Electron Transfer & Electrochemistry of Transition-Metal-Containing Inorganic & Organometallic Materials
194. Coordination Chemistry toward Artificial Photosynthesis & Energy Conversion Processes
217. Redox Redux: The Renaissance of Non-Innocent Ligand Complexes
218. Advances in Nuclear Chemistry of Transactinide Elements
239. Chemistry & Materials Science at High Pressures
248. Carbon-Fluorine Bond Activation: A Crossroads for Inorganic, Organic & Environmental Chemistry
249. Fundamental & Applied Inorganic Fluorine Chemistry & Their Impacts on Energy Conservation & the Environment
251. New Frontiers in Polyoxometalate Chemistry
275. Nanoscale Characterization of Functional Materials by Nuclear Probes
006. Polymeric Materials from Renewable Resources
007. Starch as a Polymer
012. NMR Spectroscopy of Polymers: Innovative NMR Strategies for Complex Macromolecular Systems
042. Chemistry & Functional Properties of Soft Interfaces
051. Advanced Polymeric Membranes for Environmental, Biomedical & Bioengineering Applications
057. Functional Block Copolymer Assemblies
064. Polymeric Materials: Performance, Degradation & Optimization
082. Hybrid Conjugated Polymer Materials
095. Biodegradable & Biomass Plastics
098. The New Age of Advanced Materials: Supramolecular Architectures & Smart Materials
102. Molecular-Based Ordered Materials Formed through Self-Organization
126. Biomimetic Engineering of Hierarchically Structured Polymer Materials
127. Polymer Nano-Hybrids at Bio-Interfaces
136. Synthesis, Structure & Physical Properties of Advanced Polymer Gels
144. Azobenzene Polymers for Photoreversible Structures & Surfaces
152. Nanostructure & Function of Organic-Inorganic Hybrid Polymers
160. Controlled/Living Radical Polymerization in Dispersed Systems
179. Separation & Characterization of Synthetic and/or Biological Macromolecules: Principles, Practices & Applications
211. Polyolefins Chemistry & Beyond: From Bench to Commercial Scale
219. Radical Polymerization Kinetics & Mechanisms
231. Amphiphilic Polymers: Fundamentals & Applications
236. Controlled/Living Radical Polymerization: Mechanisms, Catalysts, Reaction Engineering, Materials & Applications
257. Frontiers of Precisely Controlled Polymer Synthesis: Fine Control of Polymerization Reaction & Impact on Advanced Material Designs
001. Reactive Intermediates & Unusual Molecules: Celebrating Bob Moss's 70 Years
004. Cooperative Catalysis
015. Anion Coordination Chemistry
018. C–H Functionalization: Memorial Symposium for Professor Keith Fagnou
019. Interface between Organic Synthesis & Chromatography
029. Designed Pi-Electronic Systems: Synthesis, Properties, Theory & Function
032. Diversity-Oriented Synthesis
045. Chemistry of Novel Nanocarbons: Fullerenes, Carbon Nanotubes & Related Materials
047. New Directions of Supramolecular Chemistry toward Nanomaterials Science, Biomedical Science & Supramolecular Catalysts
062. Asymmetric Organocatalysis
063. Novel Synthetic Methodology & Its Application to Natural Product Synthesis
080. Marine Natural Products: Isolation, Biology, Ecology & Synthesis
085. Science & Strategy of Process Chemistry: From Molecules to Pharmaceuticals
089. Mechanistic Organic Photochemistry
115. New Advances in Metal-Catalyzed Alkylation & Fluoroalkylation
124. Frontiers in Biocatalysis Applications to Organic Synthesis
125. Supramolecular Photochemistry
132. New Dimensions of Green Sustainable Chemistry: Novel Reactions & Catalysts
134. Total Synthesis of Natural Products & Related Compounds
139. Achieving Efficiency in Organic Reactions via Greener Processes & Practices
148. Design & Synthesis of Biologically Active Compounds for Elucidating Mode-of-Action
155. Organic Solid-State Chemistry: Structure, Synthesis & Reactivity
157. Molecular Probes & Fluorophores for Cellular Imaging
199. Boronic Acids: Synthetic & Biological Applications
216. Molecular Complex Systems: Reversible Aggregation/Disaggregation of Organic Molecules
222. Practical Applications of Basic Research on Molecular Recognition
229. Carbanions: Modern Perspectives in Structure, Reactivity & Synthesis
279. Recent Advances in Natural Products as Anticancer Agents
280. Supramolecular Catalysis
282. Metal Catalysis for Asymmetric Synthesis
283. Transition-Metal Catalysis: Mechanism & Practice
010. Computational Quantum Chemistry: Theory & Interactions with Experiment
017. Gas-Phase Studies of Metal-Ligand Interactions: Relevance in Organic Chemistry & Biochemistry
021. Recent Advances in Studies of Molecular Processes at Liquid Interfaces
024. Ultrafast Intense Laser Chemistry
031. Kuiper Belt Objects: Laboratory Studies, Models, Theory & Observations
037. Advances in Quantum Monte Carlo
040. Interfacial Electrochemistry: New Systems, Experimental Methods & Theoretical Approaches
066. Theory of Excited-State Structures & Dynamics: Application to Organic Materials & Biosystems
072. Frontiers of Surface-Enhanced Raman Scattering: Single Nanoparticles & Single Cells
075. Dynamics & Mechanisms of Photochemical Reactions of Biological Proteins
081. Challenges & Solutions to Accurate Calculations on Large Molecular Systems
087. Spectroscopic Probes of Intramolecular & Intermolecular Interactions in Molecules & Molecular Clusters
103. Systems Chemistry: Toward the Holistic Understanding of Complex Molecular Systems
116. Anharmonic Vibrations of Molecules & Clusters: Experiment & Theory
130. New Experimental & Computational Probes of Water in Biological Systems
138. Molecular Theory for Real Systems & Chemical Reactions
140. Re-Encounter of Computational Chemistry & Chemometrics
161. Quantum Coherence & Its Control in Condensed Phases
163. Cold Molecules & Quantum Computation/Information Processes
171. Nanostructure-Enhanced Photochemical Reactions
204. DNA Photonics
212. Frontiers of State-to-State Dynamics
220. Molecular Dynamics in Complex Environments: Theory & Experiments
228. Solid-State NMR Methods & Applications in Inorganic Materials
252. Interfacial Phenomena for Bubbles, Droplets, Films & Soft Matter
254. Advanced Linear & Nonlinear Vibrational Spectroscopy
258. Orbital-Free Density Functional Theory & Its Applications to Large-Scale Materials Simulations
259. Plasmonics & Nanophotonics for Chemical Sensing, Imaging & Spectroscopy
265. Frontiers of Colloid & Interface Chemistry
267. Frontiers of Biomolecular Dynamics
050. Cellulose-Based Nanomaterials: Fundamentals & Applications
088. Flavonoids: Synthesis toward Functions
111. Metabolomics for Fundamental & Applied Plant Sciences
118. Application of Liquid & Gas Chromatography/Mass Spectrometry to Agrochemical Challenges
162. Value-Added Food Products from Fruits & Vegetables
210. Ionic Liquids: Novel Processing Platforms of Cellulose & Biomass
214. Fungi & Mushrooms: Ecology, Chemistry & Agricultural Relevance
227. Rodenticide-Based Opportunities for Protection of Agriculture, Ecosystems & Public Health
230. International Food Safety Issues & Opportunities
243. Genomics Approach to the Analysis of Fungal Secondary Metabolites & Diversity
005. Chemical Biology of Botulinum Neurotoxin
041. Frontiers in Peptide Chemistry: Synthesis & Applications
043. Biomolecular Structure & Dynamics: Recent Advances in NMR
055. Molecular Control of Stem-Cell Fate
058. Advances in Solid-State NMR of Biological Molecules
076. Pectin: Effect on Structural & Functional Properties by Enzyme or Chemical Modification
090. Polypharmacology for Drug Discovery
093. Studying the Chemistry inside Living Cells with Infrared Spectromicroscopy
105. Biomarkers: PET/SPECT Imaging
106. Biosynthesis of Natural Products
117. Chemical Approaches to Astrobiology
119. Gas-Sensor Proteins/Enzymes: Molecular Mechanisms of Gas Sensing & Intramolecular Signal Transduction
129. Bioorganic Reaction Mechanisms
149. Protein, Peptide & Peptidomimetics Design
200. Carbohydrate Recognition in Health & Disease
208. New Frontiers of Functional Nucleic Acids
213. Protein Alteration by Mutagenesis & Chemical Modification: Applications in Biochemistry, Drug Discovery, Diagnostics & Nutrition
235. Recent Advances in Research on Leukotrienes & Prostaglandins in Inflammatory & Respiratory Diseases
244. Ubiquitin Research: Structures, Mechanisms, Biology & Drug Development
256. Frontiers of Metalloproteins in Biology
278. Molecular Recognition of Nucleic Acids: Biological Applications
002. Interfacial Chemistry: Fate, Transport & Adsorption of Nanoparticles, Biocolloids & Trace Organics in Aquatic Systems
023. Environmental Forensics
026. Chemistry of UV Treatment for Water
048. Sources, Transport, Fate & Behavior of Global Contaminants
061. Advances in Water Disinfection & Disinfection By-Product Chemistry
073. Free-Radical Chemistry in the Environment
083. Environmentally Friendly Syntheses Using Ionic Liquids
086. Recycling of Polymeric Waste Materials: Challenges & Perspectives
128. Green Electrochemistry
131. Chemistry of Postcombustion Carbon Dioxide Capture
237. Environmental Chemistry of Aerosols
247. Sonochemistry & Sonoprocessing
250. Innovative Green Chemistry with Microwave Energy
262. Challenges of Heterogeneous Catalysts for Environmentally Benign Materials Conversions
013. Nanoparticles & Nanoparticle-Based Materials
065. Measurement Sciences for Life-Cycle Performance of Nanomaterials & Nanocomposites
077. Titanium Dioxide: Synthesis & Applications for Energy, Environment & Devices
092. Ionic Liquids in a Sustainable World
104. Synchrotron Radiation: Emerging Techniques & Applications
120. Nitroxide Radicals: Synthesis & Advanced Bio- & Nanomaterials Applications
121. Green Biomacromolecular Materials & Biocomposites
123. Nanofluidics & Chemical Manipulations in Restricted Environments
135. Carbon Nanotubes & Nanocarbon Materials
141. Emerging Perovskite & Spinel Compounds for Materials Science & Applications
142. Fundamentals & Applications of Nanomaterials for Electronics & Photonics
165. New Materials & Concepts for Next-Generation Membranes
168. Supramolecular Nanoassemblies & Extended Frameworks
178. Design of Zeolite Catalyts for Clean Synthesis of Chemicals
182. Computational Chemistry in Materials & Nanotechnology
184. Standard Reference Materials & Methods for Nanotechnology
202. Liquid Crystals in Materials Chemistry
224. Polymer/Organic Solar Cells
225. Organic Electronic Materials: From Small Molecules to Conducting Polymers
226. Biological & Bio-Inspired Materials Synthesis & Assembly
233. High-Performance Solution-Processed Materials for Electronic/Optoelectronic Device Applications
242. Self-Assembly & Directed Assembly of Small Molecules, Macromolecules & Colloids
264. Inorganic Nanowires: Syntheses & Growth Mechanisms
272. Redox Processes on Nanoparticles, Nanomaterials & Nanostructured Systems in the Environment
069. Advances in Chemistry & Materials for On-Board Hydrogen Storage
122. Nanoporous Materials for Renewable Energy & Chemicals
172. Clean Fuels from Coal, Natural Gas & Biomass
176. Thermochemical & Metal-Catalyzed Transformations of Biomass to Petrochemical Feedstocks, Polymer Precursors & Fuels
180. Chemistry, Structure & Properties of Fuel-Cell Membranes
205. Nanocatalysis for Fuels & Chemicals
221. Bioconversion of Lignocellulose to Fuel Ethanol, Chemicals & Materials
238. Light-Driven Generation of Hydrogen from Water
266. Petroleomics: A Road Map for Better Extraction & Processing of Petroleum
028. Green Chemistry & Micro-/Small-Scale Chemistry in the Curriculum
099. Two Sides of Research & Development
154. Best Practices for Teaching Chemistry at Every Level
185. Women at the Forefront of the Time: Challenges toward Next Decades
203. Chemical Security & Safety in the University & Laboratory
245. Pharmaceutical & Chemical Patent Protection & Enforcement around the Pacific Basin
246. Visualization in Chemical Education
273. Cultural & Professional Ethics
003. Advances in the Chemistry of Targeted Radionuclide Therapy
011. Biological Interactions of Engineered Nanoparticles: Novel Functions & Nanosafety Issues
071. Photodynamic Therapy & Photodetection
110. Phytochemical Antioxidants & Their Role in Human Health & Wellness
114. Chemistry, Safety, Quality & Regulatory Aspects of Functional Food Ingredients, Nutraceuticals & Natural Health Products
153. Nucleic Acid-Based Therapeutics
175. Tuberculosis Drug Development in the Pacific Rim
192. G-Quadruplexes & i-Motifs: Structures, Biological Roles & Therapeutic & Technological Applications
223. Chemical Glycobiology toward Development of New Diagnostics & Therapeutics
271. Advances in Nanomedicine 2010
284. Assembling New Biomedical Materials for Tissue Regeneration
044. Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy Detection of CBRNE Threats
137. Targeting Chemical & Biological Warfare Agents
167. Smart Materials & Devices for CBRNE Detection
201. Sampling & Analysis of Weapons of Mass Destruction Threats for Antiterrorism
240. Spectroscopic, Radioanalytical & Nuclear Methods for Security Applications
281. Laser-Based Detection of Chemical, Biological & Explosive Threats
