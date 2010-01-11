Pfizer Signs Another Indian Generics Deal

Pfizer has struck a deal with Strides Arcolab under which it will commercialize generic injectable and oral drugs in the U.S. supplied both by the Indian firm and its joint ventures with South Africa’s Aspen. David Simmons, president of Pfizer’s established products business, says the deal brings the number of products his business has licensed to more than 200. Among earlier agreements are deals with Claris Lifesciences and Aurobindo Pharma, two other Indian firms.
