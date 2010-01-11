RWE And Brain In R&D Collaboration

Germany’s RWE Power and the biotech firm Brain will jointly develop biotech-based processes to convert carbon dioxide into microbial biomass for biobased materials, plastics, and other chemical products. The partners plan to equip microorganisms with new enzymes to create synthesis routes and pathways that will consume CO2 from power plant flue gases. An experimental plant will be located at RWE’s Coal Innovation Center at its Niederaussem power plant location near Bergheim, Germany.
