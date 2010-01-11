Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Speedy Nonlinear Optical Analysis

Combining novel laser-probe method with fast statistical evaluation speeds up thin-film analysis

by Mitch Jacoby
January 11, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

Combining a novel laser-probe method with a fast data-analysis technique enables scientists to rapidly differentiate chemically distinct thin films solely on the basis of subtle differences in the optical properties, according to a research team at Purdue University (Anal. Chem., DOI: 10.1021/ac901832u). Changes in the polarization of light reflected from thin films can serve as a probe of the structure, orientation, and symmetry of molecules at the film’s surface. Yet those measurements can take hours to complete. Purdue’s Nathan J. Begue and Garth J. Simpson report that polarization measurements can now be made in fractions of a second by using a surface-sensitive method they developed known as nonlinear optical Stokes ellipsometry. Time-consuming data analysis based on traditional nonlinear curve fitting likewise can be sped up by orders of magnitude, they say, by combining linear curve fitting with a statistical technique known as principal component analysis. The researchers showed that the new combination can be used to quickly distinguish among monolayer films of four similar dyes. The team plans to apply the technique to probing crystal polymorphism.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
3-D printing improves popular polymer’s properties
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Scanning probe method measures vibrations between a pair of molecules
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
AFM tips on demand

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE