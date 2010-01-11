Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Tools For Foreign Authors

Manuscript-polishing services multiply as more authors aim to publish in English-language journals

by Sophie L. Rovner
January 11, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

As researchers in China and elsewhere increasingly publish in English-language journals, a number of services are offering to help polish their manuscripts before submission.

Last year, Springer, a scientific publishing company, introduced a free, online linguistic tool called Exemplar that shows how a particular term or phrase is used in the publisherÍs peer-reviewed journals. After typing in a particular term to look up, the user can sort the results by categories such as subject area or journal title. Users who want to see the full text of an article from which the illustrative section was excerpted can view it by clicking on a hyperlink, but access to most articles requires a fee or a subscription.

Companies such as American Journal Experts offer English editing and proofreading services to journal manuscript authors at modest fees determined by paper length and turnaround time. For instance, a paper that is 1,500 to 6,000 words long would cost $209 to translate within 48 hours. An illustrative example of AJEÍs editing can be seen at journalexperts.com/en/editing-services#editing_sample. The company, which is based in Durham, N.C., also offers some translation services to authors who would prefer to write papers in their native languages.

The American Chemical Society has compiled a list of such companies along with questions that authors might want to ask before contracting for editing services. The list and questions can be viewed at pubs.acs.org/page/4authors/tools/language_editing.html.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How to evaluate opportunities and not get scammed
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Free Chemistry Journal Articles
The Scientist’s English

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE