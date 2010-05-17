20th Winter Fluorine Conference

The 20th Biennial Winter Fluorine Conference, sponsored by the ACS Division of Fluorine Chemistry, will be held at the TradeWinds Island Grand Resort, in St. Pete Beach, Fla., on Jan. 9–14, 2011. View information regarding abstract submission, registration, and housing online at fluorine.sites.acs.org/meetings.htm.
The conference will feature invited plenary and oral presentations on different aspects of modern fluorine chemistry, contributed papers, and posters. Areas of programming include organic, inorganic, physical, and medicinal and biological chemistry. This six-day international interdisciplinary forum will also feature the award address of the recipient of the 2011 ACS Award for Creative Work in Fluorine Chemistry.
Submit abstracts of up to 250 words by Sept. 15. Advance registration and housing open on Aug. 2 and close on Dec. 10. For additional information, go to the conference website or contact the conference chair, David A. Dixon, at dadixon@bama.ua.edu or the conference manager, Vernar Beatty, at v_beatty@acs.org.
