Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

May 17, 2010 Cover

Volume 88, Issue 20

Concerns over the cancer-causing potential of commonly used skin and hair care components dog cosmetic ingredient makers

Volume 88 | Issue 20
Business

Preservatives Under Fire

Concerns over the cancer-causing potential of commonly used skin and hair care components dog cosmetic ingredient makers

In Names, History And Legacy

Chemistry and culture collide in the coining of namesake reactions

Cleaning Up The Gulf Oil Spill

Response teams use multiple techniques, including a new one, to try to protect coastal wetlands

  • People

    NOBCChE's 2010 Science Competitions

    Middle and high school students win big at organization's national science bowl and fair

  • Business

    Brisk Rebound For Chemical Earnings

    Rising consumer spending and inventory restocking boost results in first quarter

  • Environment

    Tech Assessment Makes A Comeback

    Government, independent networks aim to enhance public understanding of science, technology impacts

Science Concentrates

People

NOBCChE Inspires Young Scientists

Annual meeting of black chemists and chemical engineers features host of role models and pioneers

Business & Policy Concentrates

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

