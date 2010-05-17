The 47th Florida Pesticide Residue Workshop (FPRW) will be held at the TradeWinds Island Grand Resort, in St. Pete Beach, Fla., on July 18–21. The meeting is being organized by FLAG Works through an agreement with the ACS Division of Agrochemicals. Poster abstracts are being accepted and are due on June 1. Jack Cochran of chromatography product firm Restek is president of the organizing committee, and Steven J. Lehotay of the Agricultural Research Service is program chair. Visit flworkshop.com for details on the program, registration, and lodging.

Technical Program. Invited presenters and the titles of their presentations include Michelangelo Anastassiades, CVUA, Stuttgart, Germany, "Multiclass, Multiresidue Analysis of Pesticides Typically Analyzed in Single-Analyte Methods"; Hans Mol, RIKILT Institute of Food Safety, Wageningen, the Netherlands, "Multiclass, Multiresidue Analysis of Pesticides, Veterinary Drugs, Environmental Contaminants & Mycotoxins"; and Jonathan Friedan, Ballinger Architectural Engineering, Philadelphia, "How To Devise a 'Greener' Lab & Facility."

The symposium "Out of the Analytical Bubble: Why Are We Analyzing Chemical Residues Anyway?" will feature the following talks: James Seiber, University of California, Davis, "Historical Perspective"; Keith Solomon, University of Guelph, Ontario, "Measuring Environmental Exposures: The Other Key to Risk Assessment"; and Danit Klein, Lab-Path, Ziona, Israel, "Helping the Farmer Helps the Regulator, Retailer, Consumer & Environment: Everybody Wins."

The symposium "Global Chemical Contaminant Conflicts & Resolutions" will include the following talks: Monika Bross, BASF, Limburgerhof, Germany, "European Perspective"; Ionara Pizzutti, Federal University of Santa Maria, Brazil, "Challenges in Latin America"; Kaushik Banerjee, National Research Centre for Grapes, Pune, India, "Indian Perspective"; and Jian-Hua Wang, Shandong Exit & Entry Inspection & Quarantine Bureau, Qingdao, China, "Monitoring of Pesticide Residues in Export Products of Plant Origin in China."

The "Veterinary Drug Residue Analysis" symposium will feature the following talks: Jean-Philippe Antignac, National Veterinary University of Nantes, France, "Controlling Hormonal Residues in Animal Biological Matrices: From Conventional Methods to Emerging 'Omic' Approaches"; Mary Carson, Food & Drug Administration Center for Veterinary Medicine, Laurel, Md., "Antiviral Drug Residues"; and Bryn Shurmer, Canadian Food Inspection Agency, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, "Improving Analytical Efficiencies in Single-Analyte Methods for Veterinary Drug Residues in Foods of Animal Origin."

In the symposium, "What You Don't Want To Know about QA & Lab Management but Can't Avoid," the following talks are scheduled: Arlene Fox, AOAC International, Gaithersburg, Md., "What You Always Wanted To Know about Root-Cause Analysis & Review but Were Afraid To Ask"; Gail Parker, Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services, Tallahassee, "ISO 17025, Section 5.9, or How I Learned To Stop Worrying & Love the Bomb"; and Barry Nussbaum, Environmental Protection Agency, Office of Environmental Information, Washington, D.C., "Statistics without Math."

A symposium titled "U.S. Government in Action" will have talks by Diana Haynes, USDA Agricultural Marketing Service, Manassas, Va., "20-Year Retrospective & Update of the Pesticide Data Program"; Susan Hummel, EPA Health Effects Division, Washington, D.C., "What's New with Pesticide Residue Issues at EPA"; Christopher Sack, FDA Total Diet Study Research Center, Lenexa, Kan., "What's New with Pesticide Residue Issues at FDA"; and Terry Dutko, USDA Food Safety Inspection Service, St. Louis, "Changes in Field & Lab Operations on Residue Analysis."

Discussion Forums. The meeting will also feature two discussion forums. The first, on mass spectrometry, will be held in a moderated debate format. Hans Mol and Jean-Philippe Antignac will present different approaches and criteria used to make chemical residue identifications with MS techniques according to European Union guidelines and regulations.

The second, an informal forum on general technical issues, will be held on Sunday afternoon and will include a manager's forum, anecdotes from auditors and the audited, and anecdotes from company phone service representatives.

Exhibition. Vendors will exhibit their wares in the same venue as the poster sessions during selected hours during the full course of the meeting. To reserve exhibit space or for further information, visit the FPRW website.

Free vendor sessions conducted by Restek, Waters, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent, UCT, Pickering Laboratories, and Leco will be held on July 18–20 during breakfast and lunch.

Lodging & Travel. TradeWinds (tradewindsresort.com) is a full-service, family-friendly resort located within walking distance of recreation, dining, and shopping. A block of rooms is being held until June 16, after which the group rate cannot be guaranteed. Make reservations directly with the hotel by calling (800) 808-9833 or (727) 367-6461. Mention FLAG Works/FPRW to get the group rate.

Registration. Information needed to register online or by fax or mail is provided at flworkshop.com. Regular registration is $225 before June 19 and $275 thereafter and on-site. One-day registration fees are $150 before June 18 and $200 thereafter and on-site. The registration fee for full-time students is $75.