Abbott Grows In Emerging Markets

Abbott Laboratories has signed a licensing and supply agreement with India’s Zydus Cadila under which it will sell at least 24 Zydus products in 15 emerging markets, with an option to eventually add 40 more. In conjunction with the deal, Abbott has created a stand-alone established-products division that has $5 billion in annual sales of branded generic drugs. The U.S. drug company says roughly 20% of its pharmaceutical sales are derived from emerging markets.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter