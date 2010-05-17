Albert Rossi, 76, a retired Exxon Chemical organic chemist, died on April 2 of pulmonary fibrosis.
Raised in New York City, Rossi received a B.S. in chemistry from the City College of New York in 1955. He then earned an M.S. in 1958 and a Ph.D. in 1964 both in organic chemistry from New York University.
Rossi worked as a research chemist in organic and polymer chemistry at Interchemical & Radiation Applications before carving out an almost 35-year career at Exxon. An expert in the synthesis of organic and polymer materials, Rossi was the author or coauthor of more than 16 papers published in scientific journals. While at Exxon, Rossi was also credited as inventor or coinventor in more than 53 U.S. patents in the areas of oil additives and polymeric materials. He retired in 1998.
An emeritus member of ACS, Rossi joined the society in 1959.
Rossi was active in hiking, bicycling, and book clubs; played bridge; and traveled extensively.
He is survived by a daughter, Karen; sons, David and Jason; and five grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Danute.
