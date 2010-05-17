American Peptide Hikes Output

American Peptide is increasing the ability of its Vista, Calif., plant to make peptides to current Good Manufacturing Practice standards. Four new suites have already been added for large-scale purification projects. Construction of two new synthesis suites, both for solution- and solid-phase production, is planned. And for the lyophilization process, another freeze-drying tray will be added to the facility to enable release of multikilogram batches of peptide pharmaceuticals.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter